Road conditions in Bulgaria this morning: Traffic and incidents

Heavy summer traffic, increased pressure on the borders and dozens of accidents mark the situation in the country in the midst of the holiday weekend. Law enforcement and rescue services appeal for increased caution.

API: Road conditions and restrictions on highways

According to the official bulletin for Current traffic situation on Agency “Road infrastructure“, the traffic in the main directions is intense:

AM “Thrace“, AM “Struma“ and Kresna Gorge: Temporary traffic relief is being introduced from 3:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. today, limiting the movement of trucks over 12 tons in the direction of Burgas to ensure higher throughput. As an alternative route, heavy truck drivers can use the I-6 Sub-Balkan Highway.

AM “Hemus“: Traffic in tunnel “Vitinia“ in the direction of Sofia has been fully restored after the removal of a broken-down truck. Drivers should drive with increased caution at km 416 (Varna district) due to the processing of the consequences of a traffic accident, where traffic is regulated by the “Traffic Police“. The RIA also reminds that from August 3 to 6, restrictions will be introduced in the Sofia region to remove roadside vegetation.

Border traffic: Kilometer-long queues in the south

The Ministry of Internal Affairs informs about serious pressure at border checkpoints due to the mass movement of transiting tourists:

Bulgarian-Turkish border : Extremely busy traffic at the checkpoint “Captain Andreevo“ and the Lesovo border checkpoint both at the entrance and exit due to an increased flow of guest workers.

Bulgarian-Greek border : Traffic is intense at the checkpoint “Kulata“ and checkpoint “Makaza“ on exit from the country. From The Main Directorate of the „Border Police“ recommends the use of the alternative checkpoints „Ilinden“, „Zlatograd“ and „Ivaylovgrad“.

Bulgarian-Romanian border: Crossing the Danube bridge near Ruse and Silistra is intense, but calm. Traffic on the Ruse-Gyurgevo bridge is operating normally in both lanes. However, the ferry connections Oryahovo – Beket and Svishtov – Zimnich remain temporarily suspended due to the critically low level of the Danube River.

A dark chronicle from the Traffic Police and the Fire Department: Incident Statistics

Over the past 24 hours, the teams of the Traffic Police and the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ worked under extreme load conditions.

Summary of the Traffic Police for Road Accidents

According to data from The Ministry of Internal Affairs, published by BTA, on the territory of the country are registered:

21 severe crashes

27 injured persons

0 deaths over the past 24 hours.

22 minor accidents were registered in the capital Sofia without any injured citizens. The Traffic Police report an increase of 36 deaths on the roads since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2025.

Fire Department Summary

Firefighters responded to a total of 188 accident reports. A total of 132 fires in the country:

1 citizen died in a fire in a residential building.

28 fires with material damage (of which 8 in residential buildings and 10 in vehicles).

104 пожара без материални щети (предимно сухи треви, храсти и отпадъци).

Продължава наблюдението и обработването на активни огнища в област Стара Загора и в Национален парк „Пирин“ под връх Шаралия.

Условия за туризъм в планините

От Планинската спасителна служба към БЧК информират, че условията за туризъм в българските планини днес са много добри.

Времето е ясно, слънчево и топло. Очаква се умерен до силен вятър от изток-североизток. Максималните температури на височина 1200 метра ще достигнат около 27°C, а на 2000 метра – около 19°C. Планинските спасители съветват туристите да предприемат преходи в ранните часове на деня, да носят достатъчно количество вода, светли дрехи и шапки, за да се предпазят от прегряване и слънчев удар.