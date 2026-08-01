A dramatic escape from the closed Transit Center in the Svilengrad village of Pastrogor woke up the Ministry of Interior and frightened the local residents.

A foreign citizen with a criminal past managed to escape from the tightly guarded facility and stole the personal car of the mayor of the village, Iliya Iliev, and as of 8:00 p.m. the perpetrator and the vehicle remain unknown.

Escape during riots and "living pyramid"

The incident began during mass riots in the refugee camp. According to official information published by the regional media Haskovo.net (haskovo.net), tension arose in the camp, which necessitated the intervention of specialized police forces. In the chaos that ensued, a group of migrants built a "living pyramid" near the internal fences. Through it, the fugitive jumped over the high fence and found himself free.

Coffee in the village before the daring attack

Before committing the theft, the fugitive behaved coolly and spent hours in the center of the village. Mayor Iliya Iliev told the national media outlet BNT News (bntnews.bg) that cameras and witnesses had captured the man drinking coffee and buying cigarettes at the local store as early as 7:00 a.m. A little later, taking advantage of a moment when the mayor was throwing out trash, the migrant stole a car parked in front of the city hall. The police have already shown a photo of the search, which completely matches the description of the man from the store.

The stolen car's route to Sofia

The security services have managed to partially track the vehicle's route through the cameras of the "Road Infrastructure" Agency and the Ministry of Interior. As reported by the information portal Flashnews (flashnews.bg), the car was first detected in the Lyubimets area, then above Harmanli, and its last registered location was at the "Trayanovi Vrata" pass on the "Trakia" highway in the direction of Sofia.

Local residents express strong concern and insist on tightening the regime in the refugee center, since the fugitive should have been under forced detention. The investigation and preventive measures to find the perpetrator continue under the supervision of the prosecutor's office.