The Petrohan Group Up Close: One of the Main Witnesses Speaks

Five months have passed since the “Petrohan“ case, which continues to raise many questions. A week ago, the relatives of the deceased managed to enter the hut for the first time. bTV spoke with one of the witnesses in the case, whom we've been looking for for a long time, but who only now agreed to an interview. This is ecologist and speleologist Atanas Rusev.

“When you cooperate with the investigation, as dozens of people are doing right now, it's better to remain silent until the investigation is complete. I've refused interviews, I've refused to respond to any personal attacks. I've been showered with all sorts of slop from all sorts of people who have no idea what this is about," he said on "This Sunday."

"I've been questioned four or five times. Almost every month new evidence appears," he added.

"I've been to Mexico for four years in a row, within a month, to train to become a cave diver. My instructors were Deyan Iliev and Valeri Andreev. I was with my wife on these visits. There were speculations that I had stolen some maps of some caves“, explained Atanas Rusev.

“The idea was, since we are engaged in cave exploration, to organize groups of 15-20 people in Mexico to train as cave divers and there to explore some huge places in the jungle that are still unexplored with the idea of connecting two of the largest underwater cave systems in the world“, Rusev also said.

“More or less this idea has been corrupted over time. I was not the only one who trained there. Many speleologists have gone and attended these courses“, he specified.

Atanas Rusev said that he did not notice anything wrong with the group.

“These are intensive courses. There is no time for absolutely nothing“, added Rusev.

He specified that he had a completely normal relationship with Ivaylo Kalushev.

“Our relationship was not close or super friendly. We saw each other every three or four years“, said Rusev. He hopes that the truth about the case will come out very soon.