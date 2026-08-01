The new ambulance in Sunny Beach: A breath of fresh air for emergency services

The long-awaited additional ambulance with a medical team from Sofia has arrived in Sunny Beach to reinforce the emergency services on the Southern Black Sea coast in the peak of August.
Against the backdrop of hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers, the teams are stating their readiness to “take over without delay“. However, trade unions continue to warn that the measures are insufficient and the workload in the region remains critical. The entire chronology of the case can be found in the report of bTV Novinite: (btvnovinite.bg/bulgaria/poemame-vahtata-i-njama-da-se-bavim-dopalnitelnata-linejka-za-speshna-pomosht-pristigna-v-slanchev-brjag.html).
Absurdity on the beach: Ban on water, umbrellas and sandwiches
In parallel, the beach in front of the eco-campsite “Chernomorets“ has become the scene of a scandal. Tourists reported being greeted at the entrance by signs explicitly prohibiting the bringing in of food, water, and personal umbrellas.
- The administration's reaction: Initially, the officials denied the existence of such a ban. The manager later admitted that there was a sign, but it was directed only to the paid area in front of the establishment, not to the free area.
- Intervention of the institutions: After a signal to bTV, the Ministry of Tourism carried out an immediate on-site inspection. The director of the Directorate “Control and Inspection Activity“ Ivan Videlov confirmed the existence of the sign and described it as a “typing error“.
- The end result: The controversial signs have now been removed, and the administration has promised not to put them up again. You can view the detailed report from the scene of the event on the bTV News website: (btvnovinite.bg/bulgaria/zabrana-na-balgarski-plazh-bez-voda-chadar-ili-sandvich.html).