The new ambulance in Sunny Beach: A breath of fresh air for emergency services

The long-awaited additional ambulance with a medical team from Sofia has arrived in Sunny Beach to reinforce the emergency services on the Southern Black Sea coast in the peak of August.

Against the backdrop of hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers, the teams are stating their readiness to “take over without delay“. However, trade unions continue to warn that the measures are insufficient and the workload in the region remains critical. The entire chronology of the case can be found in the report of bTV Novinite: (btvnovinite.bg/bulgaria/poemame-vahtata-i-njama-da-se-bavim-dopalnitelnata-linejka-za-speshna-pomosht-pristigna-v-slanchev-brjag.html).

Absurdity on the beach: Ban on water, umbrellas and sandwiches

In parallel, the beach in front of the eco-campsite “Chernomorets“ has become the scene of a scandal. Tourists reported being greeted at the entrance by signs explicitly prohibiting the bringing in of food, water, and personal umbrellas.