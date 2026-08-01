The "Baba Alino on a Pause" Scandal: What Deadlines Are Awaiting

After the large-scale operation, in which dozens of violations were found in the execution of transactions on forest territories, the Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov took firm measures.

At the end of July 2026, a disciplinary penalty was requested for a second notary - Zhelyo Kostov, after persistent violations were discovered in the sale of parking spaces and yard spaces in the complex. All other notaries who executed contracts for the "KUB" Corporation are subject to inspections. The legal procedure is currently pending in the Council of Notaries at the Notary Chamber, which must consider the proposals for penalties within the next few weeks

The 60-day period for demolition and court appeals

Varna Municipality, under the leadership of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev, has already issued the first orders for the forced removal of illegal multi-family buildings in the Forest Club complex. The investor was given an official 60-day deadline to remove the buildings himself, which expires in the second half of August 2026.

However, legal battles are blocking the actual entry of excavators for the main buildings. The lawyers of the “KUB“ Corporation, represented unofficially by the former deputy city prosecutor of Sofia Roman Vassilev, are preparing and filing large-scale administrative appeals. The Administrative Court in Varna has already rejected the investor's appeal against the removal of the illegal fences, but the case with the residential buildings will take months.

The deceived buyers and The “missing“ SANS report

While the founder of the construction company Oleg Nevzorov is testifying before the Varna Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications and the Prosecutor's Office, dozens of Bulgarian and foreign citizens (including many Ukrainians) who have paid over 95% of the amounts under their contracts by the deadline of July 20, 2026, remain without clear legal protection. The citizens are demanding an urgent meeting with the mayor, as they have regularly paid bills for electricity, water and local taxes.

Tensions are also rising on the axis of national security. Public analysts reacted sharply to the fact that although the “Baba Alino“ case was declared by the Varna Municipality as a threat to national security, it is surprisingly missing from the official annual report of SANS. The Prosecutor's Office is expected to come up with specific charges in the pre-trial proceedings initiated for inaction of Municipal officials from previous administrations.