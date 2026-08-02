30 sites on the Black Sea coast were closed: BFSA: Citizens should be careful with ice cream and corn

Over 2,000 inspections have been carried out on the Black Sea coast, 40 of which were carried out in children's camps. Over 30 sites have been closed, with only 6 being manufacturing enterprises, the rest being retail outlets. Over 120 acts of violation and over 900 prescriptions have been imposed. The main violations are related to labeling - there is no information about the expiration date, there is no marking for traceability, and food is stored at inappropriate temperatures. This was announced by the director of the "Food Control" directorate at BFSA, Dr. Kremena Stoeva, on the air of "Wake Up" by NOVA.

One of the closed facilities, which has not yet been put into operation, is the kitchen block of the hotel in Ravda, where the Bulgarian Food Safety Authority found serious non-compliance with food safety requirements, the expert added.

There are facilities closed by the Bulgarian Food Safety Authority in the Burgas, Varna and Dobrich regions.

"People should shop at regulated retail outlets – which are registered and are in the control system. I would not worry about the quality of the food in such retail outlets", Stoeva pointed out.

„The merchants on the sea, who sell ice cream, bagels, corn and others on the sea, have also been checked, some are registered. But still, citizens should be careful with these foods – they must be covered, placed in boxes. People should also be careful with their personal hygiene when eating on the beach”, she added.

In connection with the 19 tons of chicken meat and 16 tons of butter found in a warehouse near Podgumer unfit for consumption, Stoeva explained that the meat was labeled as intended for animal feed. The entire quantity is still at the site and has not been distributed further. She said that the butter is fit for human consumption. The entire quantity received in the warehouse was 21 tons, therefore about 4 tons have reached the market. It has been established which traders purchased it, samples have been taken from it and the results are awaited. At this stage, there is no evidence that the butter in question poses a risk, it is within its expiration date, and there is information to track the manufacturer and the traders.