The level of the Danube near Lom has dropped by five centimeters in the last 24 hours and is now negative – minus one centimeter below sea level, the Executive Agency “Research and Maintenance of the Danube River“ announced.

Due to the low water level, large strips of land that are usually underwater have appeared on the banks of the river near Lom and nearby settlements. Near Lom, a large island has appeared from the water, which divides the river into two parts and there it flows in separate arms, making navigation difficult.

Earlier today from “Research and Maintenance of the Danube River“ reported that the hydrological situation in the Bulgarian section of the Danube River remains complicated due to the persistently low water levels. For the last 24 hours, there has been no information about vessels stuck in the fairway or new ones outside the shipping lane. Due to the low levels, there are ships waiting in various places in the Bulgarian section of the Danube River.