Ivaylo Mirchev: Before "uniting the right", Borisov should give the answers - or step down

The co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria“ Ivaylo Mirchev called on GERB leader Boyko Borisov, before “uniting the right“, to give the answers - without drama, without swearing and without diverting the conversation. And if he cannot or does not want to - to leave politics and society alone and step down.“

Mirchev's position on the social network Facebook is in connection with a publication on the investigative site BIRD, which cites a document of the US OFAC service before the Federal Court of the District of Columbia in the case filed by Vasil Bozhkov. The document, filed in the electronic file on July 31, 2026, states that “OFAC has determined, and the plaintiff has admitted, that he made payments to former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and former Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov in exchange for their preferential treatment of his business interests. This is indisputably consistent with the legal definition and generally accepted understanding of bribery.“

“This is an official position of an American government institution presented to a court of law. It cannot be swept away with theatrical tricks, oaths to children, grandchildren and relatives, or with another “I do not comment on parts of documents“. Boyko Borisov has been Prime Minister three times - a person who has governed the country for so long cannot escape such issues with monologues, diversions and political spectacles,“ Mirchev said.

According to the MP, if Borisov claims that what OFAC wrote is false and defames his name, the logical reaction would be for him to publicly ask the American institution for an explanation on the basis of what data these claims were made and why his name appears in a document submitted to the court. According to him, Borisov should insist on clarifying the case, and not get angry with journalists who ask the obvious questions.

„Not everything can end with oaths. We need answers on the merits: What evidence is behind OFAC's position? The Bulgarian prosecutor's office has already investigated Bozhkov's claims, but terminated the proceedings in December 2023 without leading to an indictment. Now that there is a new official document from OFAC, silence is not an acceptable answer“, Mirchev is categorical, who also addresses questions to the prosecutor's office:

Will the prosecutor's office request the new documents and evidence presented to the American institutions? Will the other competent Bulgarian authorities also be interested in them? Or will they once again pretend that the topic does not exist?

“If for GERB this is not a topic - this is their problem. If for the party the sanctions, doubts and similar official findings are not an obstacle for someone to occupy high positions or lead lists - it is still their problem. But it is not the job of the entire society to listen to Borisov's next monologues about the future of Bulgaria every day,“ Mirchev said.