Iliana Yotova: Bulgaria is one of the safest destinations, there are no threats

President Iliana Yotova assured that Bulgaria remains one of the safest tourist destinations in the region despite the tension in the Middle East. During her visit to the Perperikon archaeological complex, she emphasized that there are currently no threats to the security of tourists, and the decline in the number of visitors is mainly due to canceled flights due to the military conflict.

„Bulgaria is one of the safest destinations. There are no threats to people who choose our country for vacation or cultural tourism“, Yotova said.

The president pointed out that part of the weaker tourist season has an objective explanation. „Just ask how many flights were canceled due to the conflict in the Middle East, including those of major airlines. This naturally has an impact not only on sea tourism, but also on cultural tourism in general“, she said, expressing hope that the situation will soon normalize.

Regarding the canceled flights, she indicated that they are related to the economic consequences of the conflict. “There is a connection with the conflict, but it is mostly about problems with oil prices and supplies. Each airline, above all, takes into account its own activities“, the president commented.

Iotova was categorical that Bulgaria has not lost its role as a link between the Middle East and Europe. The head of state also commented on the migratory pressure on Europe, emphasizing that Bulgaria has some of the best-guarded external borders of the European Union.

“It is important to protect our borders. Bulgaria currently has some of the most secure borders in the European Union. Moreover, we are an external border of the Union. Of course, we must be very careful and work together with our European partners and Frontex“, said Yotova.

According to her, what is happening in Spain shows that European migration policy has changed radically in recent years.

„Years ago, Spain was the first country in the European Union to start building protective facilities along its border. At that time, it was threatened with a court in Luxembourg for violating human rights. Today, questions are being raised as to why the return policy is not stricter and why the protective facilities are not reliable enough. This is a policy that has turned 180 degrees“, commented the president.

Yotova again criticized the European Pact on Migration.

„I have always been against the way in which the European migration policy was adopted. It is paradoxical that three years ago we adopted the Pact on Migration, and today it is not only not being implemented in practice, but is already being denied by European leaders. Since 2016, I have been warning that this is not the right policy for Europe“, she said.

According to her, Bulgaria can hardly change the already adopted European rules on its own, but it can seek joint action with the other countries on the EU's external border.

“Bulgaria can, together with Malta, Spain, Italy and Greece, build a common position to change this policy. These are the countries that face serious migration pressure every day, and we see that a number of Western European leaders are already ready for such a change“, the president said.

According to Yotova, however, Bulgaria continues to have a serious problem with presenting its tourism potential to the world. “Bulgaria continues to lack tourism advertising. I am not talking about beautiful videos, whose artistic value I sometimes doubt. I am talking about the true story of Bulgaria - about the history, culture and places that make us unique“, emphasized the head of state.

At the invitation of Prof. Nikolay Ovcharov, President Iliana Yotova visited the archaeological complex “Perperikon“, where she will examine the new discoveries in the rock city. Archaeologists presented a massive stone sarcophagus in the previously discovered stone mausoleum of the “rotunda“ type from the late Roman era. “This is my fourth visit here and every time I see how the complex literally emerges before our eyes. I do not know of any other place in Europe where seven thousand years of history, seven historical periods and five civilizations can be traced in one place“, she said.

In her words, Perperikon deserves much greater international popularity. “There is no other archaeological site like it in Europe“, said the president.

Iotova also drew attention to the unique spiritual significance of the ancient city. “Every civilization has chosen the same sacred places here. Layer after layer, different religious cults are built - from the most ancient times, through the Thracian period, antiquity and Christianity. This is a phenomenon that deserves to be told“, she noted.

The President called on scientists and archaeologists to be more active in promoting the country's historical heritage. “My request is that archaeologists and scientists tell more about this place. There are many legends here, many stories, and they can attract people from all over the world“, said Yotova.

She shared her feelings from her visits to Perperikon. “I personally think that this place has a special energy. We have all stepped on sacred ground that deserves many more people to learn about and tell about it“, said the President.

At the end of the visit, archaeologist Prof. Nikolay Ovcharov presented the head of state with a proposal for continuing targeted funding of priority archaeological sites in the country.

The President pledged to support the initiative. “I will do everything possible to prevent funds for Bulgarian archaeology and museums from being frozen again. It is very important that funding is concentrated in the most significant sites, because only in this way can real results be achieved“, said Iliyana Yotova.