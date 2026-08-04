The condition of the child who was severely bitten by a domestic dog in the village of Kanchevo is stable

The condition of the child who was bitten by a domestic dog is stable. The girl was transported last night to the Plovdiv University Hospital "St. George", BNT reported.

She was admitted to the maxillofacial surgery department with multiple head injuries. Later in the day, she is scheduled to undergo the necessary surgical interventions.

The child was with her father in the yard of their relatives in the village when the dog attacked her. Due to her serious condition, the child was admitted for specialized treatment to a hospital in Plovdiv. The case was reported by the dog's owner. It remains to be clarified - how the attack occurred, what the dog's breeding and control regime was, and whether all legal requirements were met.