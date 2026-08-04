Velislava Petrova categorically refutes allegations by Kostadin Kostadinov

Right of reply. Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova categorically refutes the allegations spread by Kostadin Kostadinov on bTV.

The right of reply was requested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the participation of the chairman of the “Vazrazhdane“ party; Kostadin Kostadinov in “This Morning“ on July 31.

„Velislava Petrova did not have a former husband, therefore the claim about the existence of such a person and the connections attributed to him with the British special services is factually false.

The claim that Minister Petrova was „directly appointed by the British special services“ is also categorically false and without any factual basis.

Such claims are false, not based on facts and create misleading suggestions to the public“, the right of reply states.