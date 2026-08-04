Aggressive driver swept away two cars near Sheremetya

A series of serious road accidents with one dead and one injured paralyzed traffic on the main Sofia - Varna road in the Veliko Tarnovo region at the beginning of this week, NOVA reports. The most serious accidents were registered near the villages of Sheremetya and Dobri Dyal, with the main reason for the bloody statistics in the first days of August being the inappropriate speed, aggressive behavior and suddenly deteriorated health of the drivers.

The first serious collision took place near the village of Sheremetya in the Veliko Tarnovo region, where a driver with demonstrative and dangerous behavior behind the wheel turned over on the roof, sweeping away another passenger car and a light truck. Eyewitness to the accident Eva Keranova says that the driver's inappropriate behavior began within the city.

“I witnessed totally inappropriate behavior from the first intersections. He tried to take away my right of way, made a prohibited maneuver and overtook in a built-up area at an inappropriate speed“, Keranova says.

According to her, the aggression on the road continued outside the built-up area.

“He tried to overtake me on the right, then tried to intercept me. I saw in the mirror that he was lighting a cigarette from a cigarette and gesturing. He was clearly inappropriate“, adds the eyewitness. She specifies that she intended to call 112, but seconds later she saw smoke from the already crashed car. Fortunately, there were no human casualties in this accident.

Despite the claims of witnesses that the driver smelled strongly of alcohol, the Ministry of Interior - Veliko Tarnovo reported that the driver's official test for alcohol consumption was negative.

A little later, on the same road section, but in the area of the village of Dobri Dyal in the Lyaskovo region, a second, this time fatal, accident was registered. A driver of a passenger car suddenly felt sick, as a result of which the machine entered the oncoming lane and hit a TIR head-on. One person died in the violent collision with the heavy truck. The TIR suffered serious material damage to its front, and traffic in the section was blocked for hours.

„People should be more focused on the road. Don't get distracted. Aggression is not the way, just as high speed is not the way to get from point A to point B faster“, calls Eva Keranova after the shock she experienced.

The traffic to the sea and the increased traffic in August continue to take their toll. According to unofficial information, on Tuesday morning a new incident was registered with a car overturned on its roof in the Republic Pass, shortly after the town of Gurkovo in the direction of Veliko Tarnovo.

A separate case of an injured cyclist, who tested positive for alcohol, was also registered from these incidents. The institutions call for increased caution, keeping a distance and avoiding risky maneuvers in conditions of heavy summer traffic.