No violations were found in the MHAT-Karlovo in the case of the deceased two-month-old baby

The Executive Agency “Medical Supervision“ has not found any violations in the activities of the MHAT “Dr. Kiro Popov“ - Karlovo during the inspection of the case of the death of the two-month-old baby, who died on July 8 this year. This is clear from the official statement of the agency after the inspection, Nova TV reported.

According to the findings, the child was not registered in the hospital information system of the medical facility, and the inspection commission did not find any violations in either the actions of the hospital or the work of the medical specialists.

The document also states that the doctor called for a consultation at the Emergency Center recommended that the baby be admitted for treatment in the Children's Department. However, the proposed hospitalization was refused by the mother, as reflected in the consultation sheet.

In order to clarify all the circumstances surrounding the tragic case, checks were carried out not only at the Karlovo hospital, but also at the Emergency Medical Care Center - Plovdiv, its branch in Karlovo, as well as at the child's personal physician.

The two-month-old baby died on July 8 at the Emergency Medical Care Center in Karlovo. The Plovdiv District Prosecutor's Office has initiated pre-trial proceedings in the case, which are ongoing.

After the tragedy, the parents said that they initially sought medical help due to the child's deteriorating condition, but according to them, they were assured that he only had a runny nose and did not need emergency treatment. Later, the baby's condition deteriorated sharply and the family took him to the hospital again, where the child was admitted, but despite the efforts of the doctors, his life could not be saved.

The Children's Department of the "Dr. Kiro Popov" Children's Hospital clarified at that time that the baby had not been hospitalized with them. The final causes of death are yet to be established after the completion of the forensic examination and investigation.