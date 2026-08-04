Sofia Municipality takes measures in connection with the forecasts for very high temperatures in the first days of August

In connection with the forecasts of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology for very high temperatures in the first days of August, the Sofia Municipality is taking a package of measures to support citizens.



On August 5, 6 and 7, from 1:00 p.m., three points will be set up for distributing free mineral water at key locations in the city:

in front of Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski“;

at the “Serdika“ metro station;

at the pylons of the National Palace of Culture (NPC).

We remind you that in addition to the temporary points, over 170 city fountains operate in the capital, providing free access to drinking water in parks, gardens and public spaces.

During these three days, between 10:00 and 17:00, the demonstration climate shelter at 55 “Veslets“ Str., created by the Sofia Development Association, will also be open. There, citizens can take a cool breath in the indoor room or under the “water mist” in the yard, to drink water or read a book in an environment protected from the heat.



As part of the measures to deal with the high temperatures in the period August 5-7, after 13:00, the Sofia Municipality will carry out spraying of 58 main boulevards, streets and squares. The aim is to reduce the heating of road surfaces and to limit the effect of the so-called. „urban heat island“, in which temperatures in highly urbanized areas are significantly higher.

The spraying covers key transport arteries such as Blvd. „Tsarigradsko Shosse“, Blvd. „Bulgaria“, Blvd. „Slivnitsa“, Blvd. „Cherni Vrah“, Blvd. „Botevgradsko Shosse“, Blvd. „Vladimir Vazov“, Blvd. „Tsaritsa Yoanna“, „Lomsko Shosse“, as well as central streets and squares and main connections to different areas of the city.



Health and safety recommendations



Medical specialists advise limiting outdoor time between 11:00 and 17:00. It is recommended to drink enough fluids, but not sugary drinks, wear light and loose clothing, a hat and sunglasses.

High temperatures directly affect the concentration of drivers and pedestrians, which is why increased caution is necessary on the road. We strongly urge you to never leave children or pets in parked cars, as the temperature inside can reach the fatal 50°C in just a few minutes.

Fire prevention

Extreme heat is a serious prerequisite for fires. The Sofia Municipality appeals for high responsibility:

Do not throw glass bottles or foil outdoors - they act as a “magnifying glass” and can ignite dry grass and/or waste.

Do not throw away unextinguished matches and cigarette butts.

Do not light a fire outdoors, especially in windy conditions.

The Sofia Municipality will continue to take the necessary measures to limit the effects of high temperatures and calls on citizens to be careful and responsible. Protect yourself, take care of those around you and do not underestimate the risk of heat.