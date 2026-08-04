Georgi Stefanov: Lack of management of the Danube River

The critically low level of the Danube River is the result of the accumulation of prolonged heat, lack of precipitation and the absence of coordinated management of water resources between the coastal countries, the Bulgarian National Radio reported after an interview with climate policy and energy expert Georgi Stefanov for Radio Plovdiv. According to him, the situation along the river is unprecedented for Europe, although at this stage there is no immediate risk to the Bulgarian nuclear energy industry.

The low water level of the river creates serious difficulties for commercial shipping and raises questions about the safety of nuclear power plants in the region. Regarding the “Kozloduy“ Georgi Stefanov assures that the facility has special engineering solutions that allow normal operation even when the water level drops.

"The situation is being monitored and experts assure that there is no danger to the plant's operation for at least the next three weeks," Stefanov explains.

The expert notes that July in Bulgaria was cooler than usual for the first time in more than two decades, but the overall picture on the continent remains alarming due to the increasing frequency of extreme weather events. High temperatures not only hamper nuclear power plants, but also reduce the efficiency of photovoltaic parks and hydroelectric power plants, which puts the entire energy system under pressure. In this regard, Stefanov sees serious potential in geothermal energy, since it does not depend on the climate, and our country has excellent opportunities for its development.

The main root of the problem goes beyond climate change and lies in the lack of joint management of water resources between the countries along the river. The expert insists on introducing common basin planning, in which each country would declare its water abstraction and guarantee a minimum outflow for its neighbors downstream.

"Until now, it was believed that the Danube was so full that there would be water for everyone. Obviously, this is no longer the case", Stefanov commented.

The prolonged low water level also causes severe damage to biodiversity, affecting fish populations, birds and the entire river ecosystem.

"We should not react with crisis solutions such as blasting rocks, but manage water resources so that there is water for people, the economy and nature", the specialist is categorical.

Georgi Stefanov criticizes the lack of sufficient investment in preventive measures against climate risks. He recalls that Bulgaria has adopted a National Strategy for Adaptation to Climate Change, but a large part of the steps set out in it remain unrealized.

"Politicians often prefer not to make the preliminary costs of prevention and then society pays a much higher price when crises occur", Stefanov states.

Expectations for the next ten days do not foresee a significant increase in river levels. Historically, August and September are the driest months on the continent, and global factors, such as the large-scale forest fires in Canada, can also have an additional impact on atmospheric circulation and precipitation in Europe.