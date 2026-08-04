Bulgaria now has a steel dock

The state ship repair plant TEREM “Flotski arsenal” built the first floating dock in Bulgaria made of reinforced concrete. The facility is designed for repairs and modernization of superyachts up to 80 meters long. With the dock, luxury vessels can be safely removed from the water for repairs, BNT reported.

The floating facility can be moved to different ports. It was built for a Croatian shipping company. The floating dock can accommodate large luxury yachts weighing up to 2,500 tons, up to 80 meters long and with a draft of up to 6 meters. The biggest challenge facing the team in Varna was the construction of the reinforced concrete structure.

Stefan Stoyanov, Technical Director of TEREM-KRZ “Flotski Arsenal“ - Varna: “This is the first time such a facility has been produced in Bulgaria and for the first time it has been made according to a recipe that can withstand these marine environment conditions and have a specific strength with a service life of up to 50 years.“

The floating dock is built of five pontoon modules, which house the ballast tanks. Through them, the facility is submerged and floated to receive vessels for repair. All systems are controlled electronically with specialized equipment supplied from Japan.

Stoyan Stoyanov, Production Director of TEREM-KRZ “Flotski Arsenal“ - Varna: “We have the opportunity to build much larger docks. In the last 5 years in Europe, this is the first floating dock that has been delivered to an end customer.“

After more than 30 years, the state ship repair yard is once again building a facility for the maritime industry.

Danail Slavov, manager of TEREM-KRZ “Flotski arsenal“ - Varna: “We have already started a second one, which shows that there is already trust among customers in this type of docks, which are unique in that they have a concrete double bottom, which is practically eternal and much easier to maintain.“

Since the end of May, the ship repair plant has begun the construction of an even larger floating dock with a length of 115 meters and concrete pontoons. After the implementation of the second project, the company will strengthen its position as a leading center in the marine industry in the Black Sea region.