KRIB requested an urgent concession for "Toplofikatsia Sofia" due to record losses

The Confederation of Employers and Industrialists in Bulgaria called on the Sofia Municipal Council to start a concession procedure for "Toplofikatsia Sofia" EAD as soon as possible. The business request comes against the backdrop of the company's record loss in 2025 and the immediate risks to its financial liquidity, summarized "Nova TV".

According to the latest data announced in a protocol of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission dated July 1 this year, the Sofia heating company reported a record loss of BGN 426 million (nearly EUR 220 million) for 2025. This is three times worse financial results than in the previous year, 2024.

The Bulgarian Electricity Regulatory Commission (KRIB) points out that despite the strategy to strengthen cogeneration capacities, electricity sales are falling the most - by as much as 24%. At the same time, costs are rising under the pressure of inflation and the lack of optimization and digitalization. The business organization defines as "shocking" the number of 2,200 people employed under an employment contract in the company.

„Toplofikatsia Sofia” is of systemic importance for the Bulgarian energy sector and its financial collapse would have a domino effect on the stability of the entire energy system of the country, the employers are categorical.

They warn that the depreciated infrastructure and high technological losses increase the risk of accidents. For businesses, this means direct economic losses, difficulties in production and unforeseen costs. The KRIB emphasizes that the ongoing instability and the accumulation of liabilities threaten not only the business climate, but also the stability of the state budget in the conditions of an open excessive deficit procedure.

If the Sofia heating company realizes even half the loss next year, the city and the energy system will face a direct risk of insolvency, it is clear from the opinion.

In conclusion, the KRIB calls on the Sofia Municipal Council to proceed with the preparation of the concession without unnecessary delay, without new unsuccessful experiments and without more analyses. According to the organization, this is a strategic measure that will have a positive impact on the energy security and economic competitiveness of both Sofia and the entire country.