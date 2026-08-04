Cornelia Ninova: Is Radev selling us out piece by piece!?

Tikhomilkom quietly gave 33% of the oil and gas exploration in the "Khan Tervel" field to a Turkish company. This is probably not the only gift - an indulgence for the fatal contract with Botas.

This is stated by the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Cornelia Ninova.

Yesterday, the government announced that they will give 800 km. of highways on concession. To whom?

The Prime Minister is buying himself off with our national wealth. Or is he guaranteeing himself Turkish votes for the elections?

On the last day before the vacation, his deputies voted not to have a ceiling on sections abroad.

Before the parliamentary elections, he explained how successful "Botaş" is, how when he comes to power he will restart it, what kind of money will flow in. He received the most votes from our southern neighbor. Coincidence?!

Now he is giving away the oil and gas field before the presidential ones??? Coincidence again?

The prime minister has been hiding lately, and he already owes an awful lot of answers. Everything will become clear with one action: immediately publish the protocol for freezing the contract with Botas. It is not secret. It is an official document. That is where the commercialism will shine.

And Rumen Radev should not justify himself by saying that it is a trade secret. National treason cannot be a trade secret. It is a crime.