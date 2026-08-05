The medium-term budget forecast for 2026–2028 is being changed.

The government will hold its regular meeting. The cabinet agenda includes the budget procedure for 2027, as well as changes to the medium-term budget forecast for the period 2026–2028. The ministers are also expected to discuss the allocation of additional funds under the National Assembly budget for 2026.

The agenda also includes a proposal to repeal the parliament's decision of October 31 last year, which introduced a temporary measure to limit the export and intra-community supplies of petroleum products to other countries – member states of the European Union.