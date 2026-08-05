Road situation: Traffic and emergency measures in our country

Due to the expected extremely high temperatures above 35°C, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) is introducing strict restrictions in the period from August 4 to 6.

Stopping heavy goods vehicles: The movement of trucks with a total weight of over 20 tons is prohibited between 1:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. The restriction covers all main highways („Thrace“, „Struma“, „Maritsa“, „Europe“, „Hemus“) and busy first-class roads (Vidin-Vratsa, Ruse-Varna, Koritna-Shumen). The goal is to protect the asphalt from deformations.

The movement of trucks with a total weight of over 20 tons is prohibited between 1:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. The restriction covers all main highways („Thrace“, „Struma“, „Maritsa“, „Europe“, „Hemus“) and busy first-class roads (Vidin-Vratsa, Ruse-Varna, Koritna-Shumen). The goal is to protect the asphalt from deformations. Repairs on the “Trakia“ Motorway: Today, August 5, from 07:00 to 13:00, a temporary traffic organization is introduced in the Sofia region. In the sections between the 46th and 50th km (direction Burgas) and between the 54th and 55th km (direction Sofia), the overtaking lane is closed for vegetation cleaning. Traffic is redirected to the active lane.

Intense traffic and delays at border crossings

The summer tourist season causes serious congestion at border checkpoints. The data of the Main Directorate “Border Police“ of the Ministry of Interior show the following situation:

Border with Greece: The traffic at the "Kulata" border checkpoint and the "Makaza" border checkpoint at the passenger car exit is extremely busy.

The traffic at the "Kulata" border checkpoint and the "Makaza" border checkpoint at the passenger car exit is extremely busy. Border with Turkey: Congestion of vehicles and heavy traffic are reported at the border checkpoint “Kapitan Andreevo“ and the border checkpoint “Lesovo“ in both directions due to the transit flow of guest workers.

Congestion of vehicles and heavy traffic are reported at the border checkpoint “Kapitan Andreevo“ and the border checkpoint “Lesovo“ in both directions due to the transit flow of guest workers. Border with Romania: There is heavy traffic in the area of the Danube Bridge near Ruse and Silistra.

There is heavy traffic in the area of the Danube Bridge near Ruse and Silistra. Border with Serbia: At the “Kalotina“ border checkpoint, columns of cars are observed entering and exiting the country.

Black statistics of the Traffic Police: Accidents and victims on the road

The National Police reports a difficult 24-hour situation on the country's roads. The official statistics of the Traffic Police for the last 24 hours include:

Тежки пътнотранспортни произшествия: 25 регистрирани тежки КАТ катастрофи.

25 регистрирани тежки КАТ катастрофи. Загинали граждани: 3 души са загубили живота си на място.

3 души са загубили живота си на място. Ранени лица: 29 души са получили различни по степен наранявания.

Пътна полиция напомня на шофьорите да не използват аварийните ленти на магистралите за изпреварване, тъй като това блокира достъпа на спешна помощ и пожарни автомобили.

Извънредна сводка от Пожарната: Десетки ликвидирани огнени стихии

ГД „Пожарна безопасност и защита на населението“ (ГДПБЗН) работи на максимален капацитет поради високия риск от пожари, предизвикан от трайното засушаване.

Реагирали екипи: Огнеборците са отреагирали на общо 207 сигнала за произшествия.

Огнеборците са отреагирали на общо 207 сигнала за произшествия. Ликвидирани пожари: Овладени и изгасени са общо 152 пожара на територията на страната.

Овладени и изгасени са общо 152 пожара на територията на страната. Пожари с материални щети: 28 инцидента с преки загуби (5 в жилищни сгради, 7 в транспортни средства и 1 в горски масиви).

28 инцидента с преки загуби (5 в жилищни сгради, 7 в транспортни средства и 1 в горски масиви). Пожари без материални щети: 124 огнища, от които 81 в изсъхнали треви, храсти и горска постеля.

124 огнища, от които 81 в изсъхнали треви, храсти и горска постеля. Спасителни операции: Извършени са 41 аварийно-спасителни дейности, включително 6 при тежки катастрофи.

Условия за туризъм в планините: Опасно време и риск от дехидратация

Планинската спасителна служба (ПСС) към БЧК предупреждава, че условията за туризъм в планините са специфични заради високите летни температури.

Temperatures in the high seas part: Thermometry at 2000 meters above the sea high seas will reach up to 22°C-24°C, some of them are lowered attention.

Thermometry at 2000 meters above the sea high seas will reach up to 22°C-24°C, some of them are lowered attention. Preporki for tourists: Behold, let them be buried in the early hour for the day, and let them be impoverished.

Behold, let them be buried in the early hour for the day, and let them be impoverished. Dangers:There is a real risk from dehydration, sunshine and drowning. Tourist tryabva yes they move from the reserve from the water and yes izbyagvat open the beat in the next hour. The elevators in Golemite and the resorts are working according to schedule.

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