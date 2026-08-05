Weather today, forecast for Wednesday, August 5: Heat and yellow code

The day will bring hot and mostly sunny weather in most of the country, with temperatures in the lowlands reaching dangerous levels.

According to official data from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, a yellow code for dangerous heat has been declared for this day. The warning is in effect for 18 regions of Bulgaria, including Plovdiv, Blagoevgrad, Ruse, Burgas and Varna, where strong sun and strain on the body from high summer temperatures are expected.

Temperature records and forecast by region

Atmospheric pressure will remain slightly higher than the average for the month, and will not undergo significant changes. Maximum temperatures for the day will vary widely:

In the lowlands and big cities: Between 33° and 38°C.

Between 33° and 38°C. In the capital Sofia: About 33°S.

About 33°S. Along the Black Sea: Pleasant values between 28° and 32°C.

At night, the weather will be clear and almost calm, providing a short-term cooling. Around and after noon on Wednesday, cumulus clouds will develop. They will be concentrated mainly over the mountain ranges, where isolated short-term precipitation is possible.

Weather on the Black Sea Coast and in the Mountains

The mountain regions will offer excellent conditions for tourism before noon, while later in the day cumulus clouds with short-term rain will develop in the Rila-Rhodope region. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters altitude will be around 29°C, and at 2000 meters - around 21°C. There will be a light to moderate east-northeast wind.

You will enjoy a completely sunny day at sea. The northeast wind will be moderate, and the sea water temperature will reach a pleasant 25°C, making the period ideal for the beach.