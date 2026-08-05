Danube in captivity on land

The Danube level is expected to continue to fall in all riverside cities in the Bulgarian section of the river. The exception is Nikopol, where the Danube remains four centimeters above the critical minimum.

According to information from the Executive Agency “Danube River Research and Maintenance“ there are currently three stranded cargo ships that are outside the navigable route and do not interfere with traffic. There are no reports of distressed crews.

The passenger ship that ran aground last week has been towed and is currently in Serbian waters. Since last week, passenger cruises on Bulgarian territory have been completely suspended.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Energy assured that despite the low river level, there is no risk to the operation of the “Kozloduy“ nuclear power plant.