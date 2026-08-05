Fire breaks out in Sliven neighborhood, dry grass caught fire

A fire broke out in the Sliven neighborhood "Nadezhda" on Tuesday evening. The fire started in dry grass in the eastern part of the neighborhood, engulfing a dump and an uninhabited building, Nova TV reported.

The fire in the auto morgue in Sliven has been brought under control, no air pollution has been reported

Three fire brigade teams in Sliven managed to extinguish the flames in an hour and a half. Smoke from the burning grass and dump enveloped the neighborhood.

No one was injured, but the area remained under surveillance by fire brigade teams.