The Court of Auditors decides whether to initiate an investigation into the report against Delyan Peevski

The Court of Auditors will consider at its meeting today the report against the Chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Delyan Peevski, filed at the end of last week by the acting Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev.

The report states that in recent years the MP and leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms has made numerous flights to various foreign destinations, including Dubai, some of which were on private jets despite the sanctions imposed on him under the global “Magnitsky“ law.

“There is evidence that in order to circumvent the sanctions, the financing of the flights was carried out by third parties. People holding public positions are obliged to declare cases in which travel expenses were incurred for their benefit, when they were not paid with their own funds, with public funds or with funds of the institution in which they hold a position, as well as other payments with a unit value of over 500 euros,“ Demerdzhiev said on July 31.

According to him, many people have paid significant amounts for Delyan Peevski's flights.

“We want to establish on what basis they were paid, whether they represent any forms of gifts that must be declared, whether they represent his funds“, the interior minister also said.

At the moment, the DRF is refusing to comment on the case.

After reviewing the signal and the data attached to it, the Court of Auditors must assess whether there are grounds to initiate proceedings to verify a possible conflict of interest.