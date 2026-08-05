Georgi Kandev: They have begun to “retire” the colleagues who brought back the hopes of the people!

They have begun to “retire” the colleagues who brought back the hopes of the people!

The changes of the heads of the regional directorates of the Ministry of Interior, who made Bulgarians believe that change is possible, have quietly begun. And whom the current government praised for holding fair elections.

This was written on "Facebook" by the former Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior, Georgi Kandev.

The "advisors" who are behind these changes, however, forget that the system – these are the people!

And the “reform” of the system cannot be a restoration of personnel from previous times!

And with pensioners in senior management positions who do nothing but staffing and office games, while the police on the street barely manage to cover their tasks.

Follow who else will be “retrieved” and who will rise to a high position. This affects all Bulgarians who saw hope and hoped for a new order in the country.