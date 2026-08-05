Boyko Borisov in conversation with Burgas Mayor Dimitar Nikolov! Will he be a candidate for GERB president?

GERB is discussing the nomination of Dimitar Nikolov as the party's presidential candidate, News.bg learned from its sources. According to unconfirmed information, Boyko Borisov has already had a meeting with the Burgas mayor.

Gerbers in some places are of the opinion that Nikolov is one of the party's successful names and can attract votes from the periphery.

This version also appeared in some of the party's Facebook groups.

We recall that the party leader Boyko Borisov announced that in the fall he would say who the GERB candidate for the fall vote would be. He insisted on a unified right-wing candidacy, but the PP and DB cut him off.

However, it is not clear whether the Burgas mayor agrees to join the presidential battle.

The Gerbers want the Fandakova-Dobrev tandem against Yotova and Gyurov in the presidential vote, recalls news.bg.