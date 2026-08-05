BG automotive genius: Police in Plovdiv stopped a homemade vehicle assembled with foam and insulating tape

A man was detained in the Plovdiv neighborhood of “Trakia“ after trying to escape a police check with a homemade electric vehicle. The incident took place during a car patrol in the area, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Plovdiv announced.

The vehicle turned out to be made of a metal frame and components from electric scooters. Instead of a standard seat, an improvised one was installed from pieces of foam secured with insulating tape. The vehicle has exposed cables, a handlebar and four small electric wheels. It resembles a cross between a go-kart, an electric scooter and a homemade buggy.

The officers noticed the unusual vehicle moving at high speed along a bicycle lane along one of the busy boulevards in the neighborhood. When they signaled for a stop, the driver did not obey and instead accelerated, continuing along the lane along Asenovgradsko Shose Blvd.

In his attempt to escape, the man crossed the roadway and entered the spaces between blocks, where he hoped to avoid a police check. After a chase, the officers managed to block and detain him. The homemade electric vehicle was seized, and a criminal case has been opened.