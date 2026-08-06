The Hawaiian icon of the Virgin Mary will be exhibited in five cities in the Blagoevgrad region

The miraculous Hawaiian myrrh-flowing icon of the Most Holy Theotokos will be exhibited in five cities in the Blagoevgrad region from August 6 to 8.

The icon will be welcomed in Gotse Delchev, Razlog, Petrich, Sandanski and Blagoevgrad, which are part of the Nevrokop diocese, BTA reported.

On the evening of August 5, the icon was welcomed by laity and clergy earlier that evening in the church of “St. George the Victorious" in Dupnitsa.

The Bulgarian Patriarchate has planned to make over 3,000 small copies of the icon to be distributed to the laity.

The Hawaiian myrrh-flowing icon of the Most Holy Theotokos arrived in Bulgaria on July 31 and until yesterday was exhibited for worship in the cathedral church “St. Sunday“, and the interest was enormous.

In a few hours it was also transported to the emergency hospital “Pirogov“, so that the sick and suffering could also worship before it.

The shrine has been in over a thousand churches on three continents around the world, after myrrh flowed from it in 2007.

In the Orthodox tradition, myrrh-flowing icons are considered a great blessing from God, and many Christians receive from them healing.

The icon is called “Hawaiian“ because for the first time the myrrh flowed in the home of Father Nectarios in Honolulu in 2007.

A year later it was recognized as miraculous and since then it has been touring temples in North America, Europe and Asia.

Among the miracles attributed to the Mother of God through this icon is the healing of various diseases.