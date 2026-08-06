"Ekoravnovesie" is searching for a pack of stray dogs in Sofia with drones and hunting teams

The teams of the municipal company "Ekoravnovesie" continue their efforts to locate a pack of stray dogs, for which signals have been received in recent weeks from the areas of "Izgrev" and "Izgrev" and “Studentski“, announced the Sofia Municipality.

The Municipality indicates that so far meetings have been held with representatives of the district administrations, a specialized drone operation has been organized with the participation of the company's hunting teams, employees of the “Studentski“ district, citizens and volunteers, as well as additional patrols based on the signals submitted.

On August 2 and 3, the “Ekoravnovesie“ teams carried out inspections in the “Izgrev“ district, visiting the places where dogs were reported to have been spotted, and talking to residents and pet owners. The animals were not found during the inspections.

The municipality informs that the search activities continue, and the hunting teams will carry out new patrols in the places where the dogs were spotted most often.

„Ekoravnovesie“ calls on citizens to report the animals to the company's emergency telephones if they notice them. The municipal company also calls on the „Izgrev“ district to actively participate in the field activities, noting that coordination between institutions and timely information from citizens are of key importance for locating the animals. The company recalls that the problem with stray dogs is most often a consequence of the abandonment of domestic animals.

In April of this year, the Sofia Municipality reported a record low number of stray dogs on the territory of Sofia. According to recent censuses and expert estimates, the total population of stray dogs in the capital is between 1,500 and 2,000, which is a historic minimum for Sofia.