Weather today, forecast for Monday, September 21: Yellow code for strong wind and precipitation

A yellow code for strong wind has been declared in parts of the country, with gusts of northwesterly wind in some places reaching about 90 km/h. In addition to wind, short-term precipitation is also expected in some areas, according to the BNT forecast, referring to meteorological data for the coming day.

According to the forecast, the weather will remain changeable, with more cloudiness in places and with conditions for light and isolated precipitation along the Black Sea coast, mainly along the northern coast. The wind will be most noticeable in the areas with a yellow code, and in the mountains it will also be windy, with moderate and strong northwesterly winds.

Temperatures remain high for the season

Despite the invasion of cooler air, daytime temperatures tomorrow will remain relatively high. In most of the country, the maximum values will be between 28° and 31°, in Sofia around 26°, and along the coast - from 25° to 28°.

In some places in the country it will rain, but according to the forecast the precipitation will not be significant. The sea water temperature will be between 22° and 24°, and the sea waves - 2-3 points.

In mountainous areas, the maximum temperatures will decrease, but will remain suitable for late summer weather. On the highest peaks, values from 7° on Musala to 10° on Cherni Vrh are expected.

Cooling is coming at the beginning of the new week

The change in the weather will be felt more noticeably at the beginning of next week, when a significant decrease in temperatures is expected. Already on Tuesday, September 22, the maximum values in the country will drop by about ten degrees and in most of Bulgaria they will remain below 20°.

Then it will remain windy, and in places there will be rain. On Wednesday, a decrease in the minimum temperatures is also expected, which in most areas will be between 7° and 12°, before the weather stabilizes on Thursday and Friday.

Sources: BNT, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology