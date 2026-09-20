Important news in FAKTI on 20.09.2026

Borisov: To whom and what do you give, those in power? Who produced the 50 euro compensation? (VIDEO)

We overcame both the Greek economic crisis and the migration crisis with real measures. We overcame the Covid crisis because of our financial discipline. Thanks to the best financial discipline, we were in first place in absorbing European funds. We have been doing it for years. This was stated during the "New Minds" academy - Dobrich and Silistra by GERB leader Boyko Borisov, quoted by novini.bg.

Ivan Vassilev: Information about the mantinelites and Peevski is based on documents for many public orders

The Ministry of Innovations and Digital Transformation is actively working with the Ministry of Interior (MIA) and the State Agency “National Security“ in the last few weeks on a number of their investigations, Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev told bTV, quoted by BTA.

Krum Zarkov: We must ask ourselves how the presidential candidates imagine the unity of the nation

A presidential campaign is a moment in which, considering the characteristics of the presidential institution, one can talk about abstract issues, which are, however, vitally important for our nation. This was said by the leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party and co-chairman of the initiative committee of Iliana Yotova - Krum Zarkov.

Andrei Gyurov: Our goal is to be close to the people. To listen to their problems and solve them

„My motivation for running is that Bulgaria needs a strong and independent president. A president on whom Bulgarian citizens can rely. After the end of the term of the caretaker government, I toured the country, met with many people and saw several things. I saw trust, I heard many words of hope, but I also saw concern – concern about the change in the country's orientation, about the concentration of power“. This was commented on the program “120 minutes“ by the former acting Prime Minister and presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov.

Kiril Valchev: The President and Vice President are not commentators who come out and are the first to say what they think

“The presidential institution is not a barricade. The President and Vice President are not commentators who come out and are the first to say what they think. You have to listen and form an opinion after you have heard everything.“ This was stated by the candidate for vice president Kiril Valchev on bTV.

Andrei Yankulov on the “Petrohan“ case: Raises serious questions about the actions of the National Security Agency and the Prosecutor's Office

The “Petrohan“ case raises serious questions about the actions of the Prosecutor's Office, the National Security Agency and other institutions that have received information related to the group around the hut over the years. This was stated by the former Minister of Justice Andrey Yankulov in the program “Na Fokus“.

“This is a very complex problem for me because it reveals deficiencies on many levels“, said Yankulov.

A car flew into a ditch after a head-on collision in Haskovo, two died

Two people died and at least five were injured in a serious road accident on the main Haskovo - Kardzhali road, part of the direction to the “Makaza“ border crossing, Nova TV reports.

The accident occurred in the afternoon hours after the village of Nikolovo, near the border between Haskovo and Kardzhali districts. According to initial data, two cars collided head-on after one of them entered the oncoming traffic lane.

The impact was strong, with one of the cars leaving the roadway, falling into a roadside ditch and overturning.

Two people died on the spot. They are residents of the Haskovo village of Kozlets. At least five others were injured and were transported for examination and medical assistance to hospitals in Haskovo and Kardzhali. Due to the serious accident, traffic in the area was temporarily suspended. The reasons and circumstances surrounding the incident are being clarified.

Radan Kanev: The outcome of the presidential elections is not predetermined, although Yotova is the favorite

The outcome of the upcoming presidential elections is not a foregone conclusion, although incumbent President Iliana Yotova is the favorite. This was stated by the leader of DSB and MEP Radan Kanev in Varna, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

On the same day, at the same time: the EC of Yotova-Valchev and Gyurov-Kandev announced registration with the Central Election Commission

On Monday, September 21, at 11 a.m. at the Central Election Commission, the co-chairs of the Initiative Committee, which nominated Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev as independent candidates for president and vice president, will submit over 9,000 signatures for their registration to participate in the elections on October 25, 2026, reports from "Focus".

Nearly 40,000 children start the school year in Bulgarian Sunday schools abroad

Nearly 40,000 students abroad are starting the new school year in Bulgarian Sunday schools. They will get to know Bulgaria, studying Bulgarian language, history and geography in 410 schools in 44 countries on six continents. For the education of the children and the support of their teachers this year, the Ministry of Education and Science is providing over 10 million euros. This was said by the Deputy Minister of Education and Science, Dr. Tanya Pancheva, at the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the Bulgarian Sunday School “Vasil Levski“ in Saarbrücken, quoted by the press center of the Ministry of Education.

In the new school year, over 140 students will be studying at the school and its two branches in Kaiserslautern and Homburg. In total, there are 31 Bulgarian Sunday schools in Germany, with over 3,700 children studying in them.

“Bulgarian Sunday schools abroad are living and vibrant centers in which children get to know their roots. Here they not only study, but also create friendships and feel Bulgaria close to them, no matter how far they live from it“, said Deputy Minister Pancheva.

She congratulated the teachers, parents, the head of the school Evelina Avramova, as well as the chairman of the “Friends of Bulgaria“ society Antoniy Ganev, to which the school belongs, for their efforts to create a strong and cohesive community.

Dr. Pancheva wished the students to keep their connection with Bulgaria, with the Bulgarian language and our history alive, because they are our memory and what connects us.

During the celebration, the documentary film about Alexander Battenberg “A German prince in Bulgaria, a Bulgarian prince in Germany“ was also presented, created by students and teachers under the MES program “The Untold Stories of the Bulgarians“.

With great emotion, the children presented musical performances and recitals, and the guests participated in an improvised history lesson. Parents talked about what the school means to their families, and last year's graduates received their certificates.

Dr. Pancheva presented a diploma and a congratulatory address on behalf of Minister Georgi Valchev.

The ceremony was honored by the Consul General of Bulgaria in Frankfurt am Main Diana Popova. Among the guests were also the Executive Director of the Executive Agency for Bulgarians Abroad Raina Mandzhukova, the Director of the Directorate “Bulgarian Communities and Information Activities“ at the agency Valeriy Radolov, Kadir Cetin from the Ministry of Education and Culture of Saarland, Yvon Bikel – representative of the local government in Dudweiler, as well as representatives of the “Friends of Bulgaria“ society.

Ilian Vasilev: The synchronization in the attacks of GERB and PB against Terziev reveals something more important than another political shootout

The synchronization in the attacks of GERB and “Progressive Bulgaria“ against Vasil Terziev reveals something much more important than another political shootout in Sofia. It reveals preparations for the local elections in 2027.

And this is logical. Sofia will be one of the big bets in these elections.

On September 17, “Progressive Bulgaria“ issued a declaration against Terziev's administration, accusing him of a series of problems - from cleanliness and the blue zone to the municipality's investment priorities.

On the other hand, GERB is also stepping up its attacks.

But why so early?

Because the task will not be easy. Moreover, they consider Terziev a soft target according to Petrokhan.

Dimitar Petrov: If the budget deficit next year can be below 3.8%, it will be wonderful

The presidential election campaign, which has already clearly begun, is extremely muddy and does not provide what we should have as a society - the vision of each of the candidates for the line of the presidential institution.

Action near Sofia: Bears attacked tourists, pitched a tent in the forest

Two bears attacked a tent of tourists who had spent the night in a forested area above the Sofia village of Lokorsko, local authorities reported, quoted by BGNES.

The incident occurred at night about a kilometer after the end of the asphalt road in the direction of the Dragunata area. According to initial information, the wild animals approached the place where the tourists had pitched their tent and attacked it.

Despite the stress experienced, there is no evidence that the people were seriously injured. The information about the circumstances surrounding the incident is still being clarified, Nova TV added.

Borisov: Populism is such a dangerous thing at the moment, and everyone is like that

Everyone who expressed an opinion today believes that these measures are not effective and have been thrown in vain. I think exactly the opposite of the government. This was stated by GERB leader Boyko Borisov to journalists in connection with the measures against high fuel prices., quoted by "Focus"

"Populism is such a dangerous thing at the moment, and everyone is like that“, said the GERB leader. The reason for his words is the planned one-time aid of 50 euros, which will be received by nearly 550,000 Bulgarian citizens from the most vulnerable groups with incomes below the poverty line.

The Ombudsman warns: Heating subsidies in two tranches can leave people without firewood

The Ombudsman reacted after a report on bTV based on a viewer's report about problems with the payment of heating subsidies. According to the public defender, dividing the amount into two tranches, with the second one being received after the New Year, may make it difficult to purchase firewood and coal before the start of the heating season.

Manolova: We are making a "table of shame" to shame the chains for the markups they impose

„The task I am charged with, taking over the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC), is very clear – actions and results to stop the unjustified price increases“, the new chairwoman of the commission, Maya Manolova, told bTV.

Gurov: The people's expectation is for a president who is independent. And it can protect their interests

Bulgarians must choose not only between Yotova or Gyurov, but they must choose between the past and the future for the development of the country.

Five days until the start of the election campaign: How the race for „Dondukov“ 2 will unfold

A little more than a month before the presidential elections and five days before the start of the election campaign, the candidates declare their readiness for a constructive clash of ideas. However, the names of all the candidates for the position are not yet clear, bTV recalls.

Traicho Traikov on the measures against high fuel prices: They must be targeted and temporary

The support measures due to high fuel prices must be "targeted and temporary". This was stated by the former Minister of Energy and Mayor of the Sofia Region "Sredets" Traycho Traykov on bTV, quoted by "Focus".

Former Deputy Head of DANS: The question is whether the explosions at "EMKO" were a result of a Russian active measure

"Some non-compliance with security measures at the plants has been identified, but nothing has been said about strengthening counterintelligence counteraction to the threat coming from Russian intelligence. I have not heard of measures being taken for coordination and active communication with partners along this line. Without such interaction, reaching the objective truth is impossible. It is necessary to answer this question - whether these explosions are a consequence of Russian active activity on Bulgarian territory. This should be the focus of the services' attention at the moment".

Terziev: Coincidences come before political events

The mayor of the capital, Vasil Terziev, stated that the “coincidences“ surrounding the “Petrohan-Okolchitsa“ case are happening before political events, while the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office announced that expert reports and investigation materials continue to be received in the pre-trial proceedings.

Danube remains critically shallow near Vidin

The Danube River continues to recede in its Bulgarian section, leaving boats hundreds of meters from the water near Vidin. Low levels have been making navigation difficult for months, and locals say they don't remember the river ever looking so shallow.

Mirchev: KSNS should be convened regularly

The National Security Consultative Council should be convened regularly, and in the last eight months it has not been convened even once, said the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria“ Ivaylo Mirchev on BNT. According to him, this is important against the background of the risks to security and the economic situation in the country. The Law on the Council of State provides that regular meetings shall be held at least once every three months.

Bulgaria and Serbia with a new border crossing

Our western neighbor is taking measures against kilometer-long queues at our border – to build a new crossing point to handle part of the traffic to and from Serbia.

Sandov: I only knew Ivaylo Ivanov-Ivei as a minister

Former Minister of Environment and Water Borislav Sandov stated that during his term he only knew Ivaylo Ivanov-Ivei, after the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office brought him in as a defendant in the "Petrohan" case.