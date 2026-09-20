Krum Zarkov: We must ask ourselves how the presidential candidates imagine the unity of the nation

A presidential campaign is a moment in which, considering the characteristics of the presidential institution, one can talk about abstract issues, which are, however, vitally important for our nation. This was said by the leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party and co-chairman of the initiative committee of Iliana Yotova - Krum Zarkov.

According to him, among the key topics should be the understanding of national unity.

"Since the president embodies its unity, we must ask ourselves how the candidates imagine the unity of the nation", he said on Nova TV, quoted by "Focus".

Zarkov emphasized that the differences between political opponents do not exclude the possibility of a conversation on important issues for the country.

According to him, the presidential campaign should focus on economic and social problems, as well as the risks arising from the international situation.

He defined the clash between political forces as an expression of "serious political impotence", but emphasized that in his opinion he is not at the level of the candidates themselves for president.

In his words, some of the topics are "imposed" on the candidates by party leaders who view political processes through the prism of the parliamentary balance of power.

Konstantin Valkov, co-chairman of Andrey Gyurov's initiative committee, for his part, stated that he would not criticize the candidates from the other camp. He stressed that he supports Gyurov and Kandev because of, as he defined it, the systematic and expert approach that he sees in them.

"It is very important that against the backdrop of these crises I see a systematic, structural, expert approach", said Valkov.

He also emphasized the international situation and the need for Bulgaria to have a clear strategy for changes in the world.

According to him, in recent years power has been concentrated in key political figures, but there is a lack of a sufficiently clearly formulated vision for the country's development in the changing international environment.

Valkov defined the presidency as a "key institution" and pointed out that despite the constitutionally limited powers of the head of state, the institution can be "filled with content" and give a new direction for development.