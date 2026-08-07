Yotova: Bulgaria has great potential in the field of AI

Bulgaria has great potential in the field of information technology (IT) and artificial intelligence (AI) and business notices these prospects.

This was commented by Vice President Iliana Yotova on her personal Facebook profile, quoted by BTA.

Strategic meeting with the IT sector

The statement was made after an official meeting with the CEO of Schwarz Digits Bulgaria Mihail Petrov and his team. During the talks, the activities of the technology company in our country were discussed, as well as their plans for future large-scale expansion.

The company develops software and IT solutions for the German “Schwarz Group“. This includes supporting two large retail chains, the manufacturing company Schwarz Produktion and the recycling company PreZero. According to the Bulgarian National Radio (source: bnrnews.bg/horizont/post/512621/iliyana-yotova-balgariya-ima-golyam-potentsial-v-sferata-na-it-i-ii), the company plans to build a large-scale data center in Bulgaria.

Digital sovereignty and European recognition

According to Iliyana Yotova, the development of IT capacity at the local level is fundamental for achieving digital sovereignty within the entire European Union.

AI Gigafactory: Bulgaria was selected by the European Commission as one of the six European countries in which an artificial intelligence gigafactory will be built.

Bulgaria was selected by the European Commission as one of the six European countries in which an artificial intelligence gigafactory will be built. Scientific prestige: The Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technologies (INSAIT) has already established itself as a world-class scientific center.

Investments in artificial intelligence and technologies are becoming the main driver of economic growth in our country, Nova Television also writes (source: nova.bg/news/view/2026/08/06/546902/iotova-bulgaria-ima-goly-potencial-v-sferata-na-informatsionnitse-tehnologii-i-izkustvennya-intelekt/). The partnership between the state, scientific circles and international business remains a key factor in retaining young technological talents in the country.