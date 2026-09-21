According to the prosecutor's office, former Minister of the Environment Borislav Sandov has been brought in as a defendant for official misconduct. Sandov denies this and says that he has not been served with a summons.

He sees an attempt to shift the focus from the truth in the "Petrohan" case.

"There is no logical explanation. If the prosecutor's office decides to issue an indictment, the subject of this act should be informed. The goal here is not to establish facts and circumstances. I have provided information to the Ministry of the Interior, I have been questioned by the prosecutor's office as a witness. We have already seen quite excessive actions by the prosecutor's office, it is possible that this is the case in my case as well. This will be aimed at scaring others, it will not scare me", Sandov told Bulgaria ON AIR.

The agreement between the Ministry of Environment and Water and the NGO of Ivaylo Kalushev

According to him, this is only a signed agreement, but it does not create control functions for the NGO.

Sandov was categorical in the program "Denyat ON AIR" that not a penny of state money was given to the NGO while he was the Minister of Environment.

Sandov does not regret signing the agreement.

"This framework agreement is a marking of common goals in environmental protection. There are no benefits for the parties, there is no malicious action that has violated the interests of the state and the environment. I don't understand what such an accusation is based on," Sandov pointed out.

"Key expert reports on this case are not ready. Not a story by psychologists who did not know the victims. Mr. Rosen Yordanov was standing in the middle of the briefing - does he have the necessary education, clinical psychology, for this type of expert report. I strongly doubt him, his expertise and his conclusions on the case," the former Minister of Environment emphasized.

Are the authorities hiding something in the "Petrohan" case

Sandov is of the opinion that versions are being put forward that significantly contradict what we see.

"There are many inconsistencies. It seems that there are also many violations in the process of collecting evidence. It would be strange if they shifted the focus to the agreement, which has nothing to do with what happened to Petrohan and Okolchitsa. They existed as a community before the agreement. It would be burdensome to abolish this agreement," he added.

Sandov's connection and relations with the rangers

"These people had environmental protection as their cause. They have helped the state many times. If they lose the support of the state, they could lose their cause. Then the question would be with the minister who canceled this agreement," Sandov insisted.

He drew attention to the fact that a negative impression is being made only about Ivaylo Kalushev, and "they all have a clean criminal record".

"I did not know a single person from this organization. No one has contacted me. There is a procedure by which citizens and NGOs go to the minister. That's how I met the chairman Ivaylo Ivanov. He presented their activities and their plans to me in detail. I found points of intersection that could be useful for the Ministry of Environment and Water and the rangers. The framework agreement only provides the basis for future cooperation," Sandov said.

"They were literally like a family and it never crossed my mind to have violent relations with anyone. I don't believe this version that is being presented. Owls are not what they are," he also emphasized.