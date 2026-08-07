The prosecutor's office in Plovdiv is expected to file a request for a preventive measure "detention in custody" for the young people who were arrested for the brutal murder of 37-year-old Georgi Kuzev from Krichim, BNT reports.
Ten children aged between 14 and 17 were arrested for the murder in the city's Youth Hill. Charges have been brought against three boys and two girls. Through a chat on a social network, they lured the victim to a meeting and with the belief that the man was a pedophile, after which they beat him with particular cruelty. The youths filmed the beating and posted it on social media. If the charges against the teenagers are proven, they could receive reduced sentences because of their age: for those over 16 – from 5 to 12 years in prison, and for those under 16 – from 3 to 10 years in prison.
Brutal murder in Plovdiv: Prosecutor's Office files a request for "detention in custody"
Ten children aged between 14 and 17 were arrested for the murder in the city's Youth Hill. Charges have been brought against three boys and two girls
Aug 7, 2026 07:27 107
The prosecutor's office in Plovdiv is expected to file a request for a preventive measure "detention in custody" for the young people who were arrested for the brutal murder of 37-year-old Georgi Kuzev from Krichim, BNT reports.