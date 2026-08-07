Second family accuses Dr. Atanas Tsonev of lost baby

A family from Balchik has shared their tragic story of a lost baby two years ago after the pregnancy was monitored by the same Varna specialist who was involved in a recently revealed similar case. Milen and Nina claim to NOVA that Dr. Atanas Tsonev missed severe fetal damage during all fetal morphologies, which led to a completely fatal outcome.

The family decided to trust the Varna specialist because he made a good first impression on them. The expectant parents regularly visit his office and believe that the pregnancy is developing normally until the first serious complications begin.

"All fetal morphologies were done by him. Problems with the baby's development began to appear. I asked if we should seek a second opinion. But the doctor told us that there was no need. We trusted him again. I consider it our mistake", says Nina.

According to the victim, the first worrying symptoms appeared as early as the 20th week. The situation progressively worsened until the 29th and 30th weeks, when all medical indicators pointed to a serious problem in the child's development.

"The symptoms began to appear from the 20th week and over time they became more and more serious, until we reached the 29th-30th week, when all indicators pointed to a problem. From “Maichin Dom“ - Varna they referred us to specialists and professors in Sofia. They found that it was already too late", adds the tanned mother.

The doctors in the capital explained to the family that the condition of the fetus was incompatible with life and that the serious problems were visible in the first weeks. According to their expert assessments, the pregnancy should have been terminated immediately. Instead, Milen and Nina believed that they were expecting a healthy child and had been preparing the nursery in their home all the time.

NOVA TV has sought out Dr. Atanas Tsonev for an official comment on the case, but so far none has been provided. The new revelations come just days after another woman in labor from Varna lost her baby just days before a scheduled cesarean section at the same medical specialist, which caused a wave of public outrage and questions about the monitoring of risky pregnancies.