Angel Georgiev: Macedonia denied treatment in Bulgaria to the injured Bulgarian woman

The Chairman of the Committee on Policies for Bulgarians Abroad in the 52nd National Assembly, Angel Georgiev, announced on the social network that the Bulgarian woman Iva Mihaylova from Kochani has been denied treatment in Bulgaria,

This is happening despite the risk that the young Bulgarian woman will remain disabled. There are no reasons for the refusal.

“That is precisely why a few days ago I called an extraordinary meeting of the parliamentary committee I lead. However, the meeting was foiled by Rumen Radev's MPs, who did not come to the meeting and thus did not have the necessary quorum.”, is categorical Angel Georgiev, who believes that our country has not done what is necessary for Iva Mihaylova to get a chance for treatment.

Angel Georgiev also reportsthat the case of Iva Mihaylova has gained immense popularity in Kochani and the local residents not only sympathize with the girl, but also share that she is a victim of discrimination because she openly declares that she is Bulgarian.

Angel Georgiev also reports that he and the MEP from “Vazrazhdane”, chairman of the party “Europe of Sovereign Nations” and Deputy Chairman of the parliamentary group of the same name - Stanislav Stoyanov, have already notified all rapporteurs in the European Parliament on the issue of North Macedonia.

“So far, we have found that the ruling party of “Progressive Bulgaria” is not taking a position on the issue of Iva Mihaylova, which is practically taking the side of the Macedonianists., is categorical Angel Georgiev, who calls on the government of Rumen Radev for urgent action.