The Sofia Inspectorate introduces body cameras in construction site inspections

The Sofia Inspectorate introduces body cameras and a new methodology in construction site inspections with the aim of greater transparency and efficiency of the control activity. Body cameras provide objective documentation of inspections, and the new methodology introduces a unified standard and a risk-based approach in their planning and implementation. All of this is already being applied in the field with the aim of more effective prevention of violations and limiting dust and pollution of the urban environment.

The new measures build on the consistent control activities of the Sofia Inspectorate, which in the first half of 2026 reached record results – 3291 inspections of construction sites and 1119 acts of established administrative violations.

The body cameras, with which the teams in the field are already equipped, document the entire inspection process and provide an objective record of the inspectors' actions. The goal is more transparency in the inspection activity, protection of both citizens and inspectors, as well as full traceability of the actions taken.

In parallel, a new inspection methodology was introduced last month, which defined a single standard for control of construction sites. The methodology is a single model for preventive, current and subsequent control and a risk-based approach, in which inspections are planned according to the risk of violations. Each inspection of an active construction site is subject to clearly defined criteria, which include checking the necessary documents, the condition of the construction site, the cleanliness of the adjacent streets and sidewalks, measures to limit dust and noise, washing the undercarriage of construction equipment, securing the loads and compliance with the requirements for transporting construction waste and soil. The methodology also provides for uniform checklists, follow-up inspections and better coordination between the Inspectorate, regional administrations and other competent institutions.

The new measures are already being applied to the control of construction sites. Since the beginning of July, 522 inspections of construction sites have been carried out, in which 137 acts of administrative violations have been drawn up.

The main focus of the inspections remains the violations that lead to dust and pollution of the urban environment:

pollution of the street surface by trucks with unwashed undercarriage;

scattering of earth masses and construction materials on the road infrastructure;

transportation of goods without the necessary safety;

lack of a direction for the removal of earth masses;

failure to comply with the requirements for preventing pollution outside construction sites;

pollution of adjacent spaces before and after construction and assembly activities;

unbuilt solid construction fence on a construction site;

lack of information and signboard;

use of public municipal land for purposes other than its intended purpose;

carrying out noisy construction and installation activities outside the permitted time ranges.

The control continues during the weekends. The duty teams of the Sofia Inspectorate respond to signals of noisy construction activities, pollution of the street infrastructure and other violations related to the preservation of the cleanliness of the city. The goal is for the violations to be identified and eliminated in a timely manner.

The introduction of body cameras, the uniform standard of inspections and systematic control are part of the consistent efforts of the Sofia Municipality to limit dust and provide cleaner air in Sofia.