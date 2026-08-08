End of double labels: From tomorrow, prices are only in euros

From tomorrow, August 9, the obligation to double-label the prices of goods and services in Bulgaria will be abolished.

Shops, restaurants and service providers will now announce the amounts only in euros. The regulatory transition is successfully completed after the legal grace period introduced for consumers to adapt to the new currency.

The Ministry of Economy and Industry (mi.government.bg) announced that the market is fully ready for the complete change of labels. Businesses had enough time to reconfigure fiscal systems and sales management software. Consumers are already making cashless payments en masse and freely handling euro banknotes and coins.

The Consumer Protection Commission (kzp.bg) is starting massive inspections across the country starting tomorrow morning. Inspectors will monitor for incorrect rounding of prices and attempts to artificially increase the price of essential goods. Citizens can report violations to the regulator's hotline or through the official single portal for the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria (evroto.bg).