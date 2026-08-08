Heat and repairs in Sofia: Changes in transport and free water

Today, August 8, 2026, Sofia faces a combination of extreme summer temperatures and large-scale infrastructure changes. The municipal administration is taking urgent action to provide free water to citizens and has launched planned repairs that will redirect part of the public transport by the end of the month.

Extraordinary distribution of water due to dangerous heat

Due to the predicted high temperatures, the Sofia Municipality continues the initiative to distribute free bottled water and during the weekends (August 8 and 9). On Saturday and Sunday, the point in front of the National Palace of Culture (NPC), located at the pylons, will operate starting at 12:00. From Monday, the campaign resumes according to its standard schedule, with mobile teams distributing water at three key locations in the center: in front of Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski“, at the “Serdika“ metro station and at the pylons of the NPC. Official information about the schedule can be found on the institution's Facebook profile (facebook.com/sofiamunicipality).

Night cleaning closes the underpass at the TV Tower

On the night of August 9 (Sunday), traffic will be completely stopped through the transport underpass on “Peyo K. Yavorov“ Blvd. at The TV Tower. The restriction will be in effect from 00:30 to 04:30. During this time period, teams from the Sofia Inspectorate will carry out a complete washing of the facility with tanker trucks. A temporary organization of traffic with road signs is being introduced, and drivers are urged to use detour routes. The details of the action are published on the official website of the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (bta.bg).

Blockade of ul. „Donka Ushlinova“ and changes for buses 111 and 314

Throughout the entire weekend (August 8 and 9), a ban on the entry of road vehicles is introduced on Donka Ushlinova Street in the section between Racho Petkov Kazandzhiata Street and ul. “Vitoshki Kambani“. The traffic stop is due to the construction of a new shopping complex in the area. The restriction leads to a temporary rerouting of the routes of two of the busy public transport lines: bus 111 and bus 314. Passengers can check the new stops through the online system of the Center for Urban Mobility (sofiatraffic.bg).

Three tram lines to be closed until August 30

The most serious restructuring affects rail transport in the capital. From today, August 8, to August 30, 2026, the movement of five emblematic tram lines will be completely changed due to repair work on Graf Ignatiev Street: