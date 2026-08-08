Critical drop in Danube blocks river traffic

As of 10:00 on August 8, the hydrological situation in the Bulgarian section of the Danube River remains extremely severe and complicated.

The water level continues to reach critical values, turning navigation into a real challenge. At the water gauge in the city of Ruse, the level fell below the conditional zero, reaching a drastic minus 101 centimeters. The situation is similar in other key stations along the Bulgarian riverbed. In Oryahovo, the water level shows minus 94 cm, and in Silistra it is minus 86 cm.

The main reason for the unprecedented drought this year is the critical shortage of snow cover in the Alps in winter, combined with the lack of precipitation in Central Europe. According to experts quoted by Euronews (euronews.rs/srbija/drustvo/236415/zasto-je-dunav-na-istorijskom-minimu/vest), a long-term trend of “temperature-driven drought“ caused by climate change is observed.

The low level of the Danube has forced the introduction of strict restrictions for vessels. The Executive Agency “Danube River Research and Maintenance“ (IAPPD) (appd-bg.org) reports that in the critical areas around the islands of Batin and Belene, the maximum permissible draft is limited to 160 cm. Shipping has not been completely suspended, but the river is mostly traversed by single self-propelled vessels with only 25-30% of their capacity. Large section pushers are blocked. Additional problems arise from the displacement of sand deposits and the appearance of unexpected thresholds in the fairway. According to data from the Directorate of River Supervision, published in Econ.bg (econ.bg/Новини/Нивото-на-Дунав-край-Русе-падна-до-минус-101-см-в-сила-_l.a_i.817573_at.1.html), there have been no new stranded ships in the last 24 hours, but the risk remains extremely high.

The situation affects not only Bulgaria. In neighboring Serbia and Romania, historical minimums of water quantities are also being reported. Hydrologists from the Romanian National Institute (INHGA), quoted by RTV (rtv.rs/sr_lat/evropa/hidrolozi-u-rumuniji-najavljuju-blagi-porast-nivoa-dunava_1734660.html), predict a slight stabilization of the inflow to 1,450 cubic meters per second in the coming days, which, however, remains far below the average rate for August of 3,900 cubic meters. m. Local authorities there are already carrying out emergency activities to redirect the water flow to the Bala branch in order to ensure the cooling of the nuclear power plant in Cherna Voda.

The forecasts for the Bulgarian section of the Danube do not foresee a serious improvement in the coming weeks. For a lasting restoration of the levels, heavy rainfall of over 100-150 mm is necessary in Central Europe, which according to meteorological models are expected in September at the earliest.