Minister Abrovski opens the hunting season in Potsarnentsi

Today, on the traditional second Saturday of August, the new hunting season for migratory game in Bulgaria officially starts.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski will open the campaign in the land of the Radomir village of Potsarnentsi.

The event brings together hundreds of enthusiasts and officials, and the hosts of the event are the Hunting and Fishing Association - Radomir and the Hunting and Fishing Company - Pchelintsi. The official opening ceremony is also attended by the Executive Director of the Executive Forestry Agency, Eng. Stoyan Toshev, along with leading representatives of the National Hunting and Fishing Association - “Union of Hunters and Fishermen in Bulgaria“ (NLRS-SLRB). A preliminary information briefing has been organized for media representatives.

What types of game are allowed for shooting?

As of the morning hours of August 8, 2026, Bulgarian hunters have the right to hunt the following types of birds:

Quail

Gurgulica

Grivyak

Wood Snipe

Common Snipe

Hunting trips are held only on Saturdays, Sundays and official holidays, and for this purpose the issuance of written permits is mandatory according to Bulgarian legislation.

Intensified control and safety measures

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food and the Executive Forestry Agency recall that strict checks are being introduced to ensure compliance with legal requirements, shooting standards and rules for handling weapons. Up to 60,000 hunters are expected to be out on hunting grounds across the country in the first few days, which requires extreme discipline in order to prevent incidents and fires in forest and field areas.