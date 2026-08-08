"A while ago, Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced that a drone had exploded on Bulgarian territory near the village of Yovkovo, General Toshevsko, near the Romanian border. For us from "Vazrazhdane" this is not surprising. It was a matter of time for it to happen, given the aggressive policy that a series of Bulgarian governments have already been leading, practically dragging our country into two proxy wars - against Russia and against Iran".

This was commented on his "Facebook" profile; by the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov.

He poses several questions:

"However, we have several questions that are inevitable in the situation that has arisen:

1. Why does "Vazrazhdane" learn from the media that there is a National Security Council? The presence of the parliamentary parties of the SNS is not mandatory, but in this case it is a matter of statesmanship, which Radev definitely lacks. Or are we not supposed to hear some things and that is why they hid the convening of the council from us?

2. What is the drone? Ukrainian, Russian or Iranian? The latter is very unlikely, the former is most likely. I remind you that several Ukrainian citizens were detained near the "Balkan Stream" gas pipeline on suspicion that they were preparing to blow it up in a manner similar to "Nord Stream" in the Baltic Sea. The drone that fell near another of our gas pipelines is quickly identified, why is Radev silent and not saying what it is? Protecting his Ukrainian allies?

3. Radev speaks with an obviously dry throat and swallowing his words with difficulty. In such a situation, we need men in government, not cowardly political puppets installed by embassies. Will the Prime Minister take responsibility for his actions and inactions?

4. If Radev tries to blame Russia, how will he prove his claims?

5. Didn't the US and NATO protect us? What happened? Are they still protecting us, or are they on summer vacation?

6. Finally, a question to the 1,445,000 voters of Rumen Radev, who voted for him with the conviction that Vazrazhdane is too extreme and therefore give a chance to the moderate Radev. Does he seem moderate to you now, after deepening our participation in the war against Russia and dragging us into the war against Iran? Is that what you voted for?

Rumen Radev's policy has gone bankrupt, exposed by the hypocritical actions of his engineers from embassies and foreign services. The only political force at the moment that can guarantee national security and peace in the country is "Vazrazhdane", commented Kostadinov.