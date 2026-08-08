Ribarski: The main question about the drone is whether it was an accident or an attempt to strike critical infrastructure

The main question that urgently needs to be answered: is this an accident or an attempt to strike critical infrastructure? This was stated on his Facebook profile by Radoslav Ribarski, a deputy from the parliamentary group of "We Continue the Change" and a member of the Defense Committee, in connection with Prime Minister Rumen Radev's statement that a drone entered Bulgarian airspace near Kardam and exploded.

"The incident occurred about 1 km from the "Kardam" compressor station - a strategic object of the cross-border gas transmission infrastructure between Bulgaria and Romania", Ribarski points out.

"So far, there is no evidence that the compressor station was a target. The origin, trajectory and purpose of the drone are yet to be established", the MP from "We Continue the Change" also writes.