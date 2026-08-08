Former Burgas Waterworks Director Tsvetan Mirchev and his two subordinates placed under house arrest

After a 6-hour session, a panel of the Burgas District Court placed the former Burgas Waterworks Director Tsvetan Mirchev and his two subordinates under house arrest.

The three are charged with participating in an organized criminal group for crimes against office, trading in influence and coercion. According to the prosecutor's office, they collected the so-called peace fee from hotel owners on the Black Sea coast.

Today the court will decide whether to keep the fourth detainee in custody - the regional chairman of the DPS in Burgas Hristo Shirokov.