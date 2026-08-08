Fire over Asenovgrad, Ring Road closed

A fire broke out over Asenovgrad, it has a front of several kilometers. Eight fire crews are on site. A large area on the road between Asenovgrad and Moldava is affected, the Ring Road between the two settlements has been closed.

Hundreds of firefighters, military personnel and volunteers are trying to contain the fire. Extinguishing is difficult due to wind. There is also a helicopter on site, which has been involved in limiting the fire front.

In the meantime, the fire between Parvomay and Bryagovo has been localized.

11 teams from various services of the Plovdiv Directorate have been involved in the extinguishing operations.

At the moment, four teams remain on the ground, who will continue monitoring the affected area and will monitor for a possible resumption of local outbreaks, especially given the expected increase in daytime temperatures.

According to an initial analysis, the fire has destroyed nearly 3,500 acres of land, with the fire front developing over an area of about 10,000 acres.

The firefighter will remain on the ground until the area is finally secured.