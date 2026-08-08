Vesselin Stoynev: The physiognomy of this government is already clear

The hundred days of Rumen Radev's government, commented on "Mrezhata" on the "Hristo Botev" program; Veselin Stoynev, deputy editor-in-chief of "Biglob" and author in the Bulgarian section of Deutsche Welle.

According to Stoynev, "in practice, the hundred days ended on the 70th-80th day", because "the physiognomy of this government is already clear, it is not so much isolation, it is self-isolation. And self-isolation from Europe. In his words, Bulgaria is withdrawing from key processes in the EU at a time when the Union is transforming and preparing for new geopolitical realities.

The journalist emphasizes that the position "we will not interfere" is not participation, but self-exclusion from the table, where decisions are made: "When you say "we will not interfere", you no longer become a European. You push yourself to the periphery."

At the same time, a hypothesis is emerging that Rumen Radev may wait for a possible change in political majorities in Europe after the 2027 elections – including the rise of parties like "Alternative for Germany".

The journalist is categorical: "Let's hope that this will not turn out to be the case."

Bulgaria's geopolitical position

"Bulgaria under Rumen Radev's rule is positioned somehow between Putin and Trump, who together have a common anti-European interest."

According to Stoynev, Russia has long been working hybridly against the EU, and Trump and the technological oligarchs behind him have no interest in a regulated and strong European market.

This double axis, according to Stoynev, is temporary and unstable because: "Putin will not be eternal – he has been waging a war that cannot be won for 5 years. And Trump is not even sure if he will serve a term."

Stoynev quotes an analysis from Foreign Affairs: "These wars are not declared, they do not end in peace, there is no clear winner."

He emphasizes that Europe must start taking care of its own security because: "America is withdrawing from its defense of Europe, and NATO is no longer what it was."

And he warns that Bulgaria risks being left out of new European defense formats – such as the Anti-Missile Alliance or the Coalition of the Willing – if he continues to stand aside.

Bases, planes and inconsistency

Regarding the American bases and planes, Stoynev recalls: "He criticized the planes at Sofia Airport, he was very clearly aware that this way he was winning the votes of people who did not want American planes at all.

But after becoming prime minister, Radev must explain to the same voters why Bulgaria provides bases for US actions that European partners do not support. This is his problem – inconsistent policy."

The Budget: False Deficit and Future Risks

The other crisis in Rumen Radev's administration, according to Vesselin Stoynev, is the budget:

"This deficit was false at the very beginning, so that it could be presented at the end of the year as smaller."

Regarding the unclear billions in the budget, Stoynev commented: "There are some billions that are not listed as to how they are spent. This is in order to either use them for opaque spending or to save them."

Why is support for Radev so high

According to Stoynev, the reasons are complex: "Fatigue from a five-year crisis, disappointment with new and new requests for an alternative, a desire for calm."

Radev does not promise major reforms: "He simply says: "We will make things slower, more normal". And that appeals to a part of society.

But support for him is heterogeneous, it is not homogeneous. He was supported by a variety of people with different expectations."

According to Vesselin Stoynev: "This support will inevitably start to melt away."

The economy – the real test

Stoynev is categorical: "Radev will fail in the economy if he fails. He will not fail elsewhere."

He warns of: growing debt, curtailed growth, lack of price control, lack of results from "Basket with care", risk of lagging development. And he summarizes: "The main issue is the average person's pocket."

"The Golden Age"and real expectations

At the end of the conversation, the journalist commented on Kancho Stoychev's words, spoken to "Nova TV", that: "It depends on Radev whether Bulgaria will have a new Golden Age".

According to Stoynev: "Such superlatives are not serious."

And he adds: "The Bulgarian horizon has always been about survival."

According to him, Radev's voters do not dream of revolutions: "What they want is for no one to bother them, for it to be quiet, peaceful, for them to eat cheap tomatoes, for there to be no planes, no missiles. This is the mentality of the average voter of Rumen Radev… they are not people who dream of revolutionary times."