Over 310,000 Bulgarians pay maximum social security contributions

310,340 Bulgarians are insured at the maximum social security income, which as of August 1 is already 2,300 euros, according to data for May from the National Social Security Institute, provided by Social Minister Natalia Efremova to GERB MPs within the framework of parliamentary control. This is over 10% of the employed in our country, which for the first quarter is 2.9 million people. Not all of them will be fully affected by the increase, as some of them probably receive between 2,111.64 euros (the ceiling until August 1) and 2,300 euros, writes "Sega".

The IT sector is clearly the most affected by the increase in the maximum social security income, as it is distinguished by times more insured at the ceiling than all other economic activities. One third of the people in this category - 102,468 people - come from information technology, data processing, professional and scientific activities and real estate operations. The group is large and includes several sectors, but it is still impressive, since the next sector in terms of the number of insured at the ceiling is trade, and there are 29,429 people in this category. Finance and insurance are third with 18,612 employees who are insured at the maximum social security income. The energy sector is fourth with 14,295 people, and the construction sector follows with 12,270 people. Hospitals also enter the TOP 10 with 9,991 people at the ceiling.

The data for the "Public Administration" sector are very curious - only 652 people there are insured with the maximum social security income. There are also entire sectors in which people with such insurance can be counted literally on the fingers of one hand. In one category for animal husbandry there are only four. In the extraction of decorative rock materials there are three. In the extraction of clay and kaolin there are nine. There are under 100 people with the maximum social security income in the production of shoes and leather processing (67), in the activities of religious organizations (31), in the production of turbines and engines (23), and in the extraction of construction materials there are 35.

The GERB deputies have also requested data on those insured with the minimum social security income. However, they are not indicative of how many people are affected by the increase in minimum social security contributions, because until August 1, the minimum social security income for almost all positions was equal to last year's minimum wage. In other words, it was lower than the lowest wage in our country, so it practically had no effect against income concealment. That is why these people are single in the data provided, with the largest number in trade - 1,162 people.

The third group affected by the social changes in the budget laws are people who work part-time. For them, hourly recognition of work experience will come into effect next year, and this will change the rights to paid annual leave and the class supplement of people who now work working hours, which are between 4 and 7 hours a day. Now their working hours are considered one full day, despite the fewer hours. From now on, the regime for them will be equal to that for people who work less than 4 hours a day - the consideration will be proportional to the hours.