Driver arrested for offering bribe to police officers after positive cocaine test

A 26-year-old driver was arrested for offering a bribe of 100 euros to officers from the Pomorie Regional Office. The driver was stopped around 09:00 on Sunday morning for driving his car with a Vratsa registration on the Burgas - Pomorie road at a risky rate.

The young man was tested for alcohol and drugs, with the second sample being positive for cocaine.

During the check, the 26-year-old man offered the uniformed officers two 50-euro banknotes, as a result of which he was immediately detained.

Two expedited proceedings have been initiated in the case - for driving after using drugs and offering a bribe to police officers.