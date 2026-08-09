A burning car blocks traffic on the Hemus Highway

A car burst into flames and briefly blocked traffic on the “Hemus“ highway, eyewitnesses reported to DarikNews.bg.

The accident occurred around km 11-12, in the area of the village of Yana, in the direction of Sofia, where a car was burning in the emergency lane.

Traffic was temporarily restricted at km 11 of the “Hemus” highway (AM) in the direction of Sofia due to the burning car. The drivers were waiting at the scene, the Road Infrastructure Agency reported.

A little later, the RIA said that traffic had been restored in one lane at km 11 of the Hemus Motorway. The active lane remains closed, with traffic moving in the overtaking lane.

According to initial information, no one was injured, the Ministry of Interior reported.

According to witnesses, a fire engine and an ambulance arrived at the scene.